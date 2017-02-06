Beaufort County smoking ban starts in March; county offers employees help quitting

Following a decision by Beaufort County Council last year, smoking will be prohibited at all Beaufort County-owned or operated facilities and campuses starting March 1.
Signage and stickers will be placed throughout county campuses to remind employees and the public that all campuses are smoke-free, according to a county news release.
“For employees who plan to quit smoking, the county is offering the Freedom From Smoking program, an eight-week smoking cessation course that will address different aspects of the quitting process each week and includes stress management techniques, education on craving and weight control while quitting,” the release said.
“Participants will have access to the LifeFit Wellness Center for the duration of the eight-week program,” according to the release. “Details on how to sign up will be released to Beaufort County employees later this month.”
County employees will also have access to the workout facilities at Buckwalter and Burton Wells Recreation Centers at no cost.
