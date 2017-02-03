Immigration advocacy groups to meet at Rep. Sanford’s Beaufort office

The Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and the Lowcountry Indivisible group will jointly meet at noon on Feb. 7 at the local office of Rep. Mark Sanford, 710 Boundary Street, Beaufort.
Sanford will not be in attendance, but the groups plan to present information about immigration and refugee issues to his staff, according to a news release from the coalition.
“The meeting will be peaceful, respectful, lawful and non-partisan,” the release said.
The groups will present Sanford’s staff with a list of issues and questions him to consider over the next month and will request a future face-to face-meeting with the congressman as soon as possible, according to the release.
For additional information, contact Lowcountry Immigration Coalition co-chairman George Kanuck at geokanuck@gmail.com or 843-705-5403.
