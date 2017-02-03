Ashley Landess to address Hilton Head First Monday Republican Lunch Group

Ashley Landess, president of the South Carolina Policy Council, will speak at an upcoming meeting of the Hilton Head Island First Monday Republican Lunch Group.
The meeting is at noon Feb. 6 at Aunt Chilada’s Cafe, 69 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island, according to a group news release.
Lunch is $10 and reservations are not required, the release said.
According to the policy council’s website, Landess’ organization is a “a Columbia-based nonprofit research and educational institute promoting principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty and responsibility.”
For more information, contact Tom Hatfield at 843-681-2170 or tommyhat@juno.com.
