February 3, 2017 5:59 AM

Democratic Club South of Broad meeting to focus on Medicare threats

Joe Bogacz, a legislative volunteer and a member of the South Carolina AARP Executive Committee, will speak at an upcoming lunch meeting of the Democratic Club South of Broad.

The meeting is at noon on Feb. 14 at the Country Club of Hilton Head, 70 Skull Creek Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a club news release.

Bogacz will speak about legislative threats to Medicare, the release said.

The event costs $20 for club members and $25 for non-members.

Attendees must register and prepay at www.scdemclub.com by Feb. 8.

