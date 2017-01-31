Trump Supreme Court pick is payback time for angry Democrats

President Donald Trump’s nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the moment for Democrats have been eagerly awaiting for months, the chance to seek revenge for what some see as a stolen seat.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last year refused to even hold a hearing for President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. The Kentucky Republican is now demanding that Democrats allow Trump’s nominee and up-or-down vote.
Ten Democrats are up for re-election in states Trump won last year, and could be willing to go along. But the Senate’s other 36 Democrats and two independents are in a more surly mood.
And backing them are a savvy array of liberal groups who plan to apply intense pressure to anyone willing to work with Republicans to vet Trump’s pick.
“We foresee a groundswell of opposition to any of the names on Trump’s list from people across America,” said Nan Aron, president of the Alliance for Justice, a liberal watchdog group. “The senators are going to be hearing from hundreds of thousands and more asking them to oppose the Supreme Court nomination.”
Alliance for Justice is among a coalition of organizations preparing to launch anti-nominee social media campaigns, Internet and broadcast ads and a protest at the Supreme Court on Tuesday night as soon as Trump announces his nominee.
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said he’d filibuster the nomination.
“This is the seat that Mitch McConnell and team have stolen from President Obama. I won’t be complicit in this theft,” Merkley said Monday as he circulated an online petition to stop Trump’s nominee.
Key Democrats are being guarded at the moment about strategy. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., won’t say what his approach will be on the Senate floor until a nominee is chosen.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has a similar attitude.
“As with all nominees, Senator Feinstein doesn’t announce her position before a vote, and certainly not before the person has been named,” said Feinstein’s spokesman, Tom Mentzer.
Merkley would need 41 senators to maintain extended debate. Democrats control 48 of the Senate’s 100 seats.
The biggest variable are the Democrats from the Trump states, which include Florida, Missouri and Pennsylvania. They need to be careful they’re not seen as obstructionists, not contributing to the sort of impasse voters hate.
“They’re balancing the tension between the national Democratic party that wants them to oppose Trump on everything and their electorates who voted for Trump and helped get him into the oval office,” said Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of Inside Elections. “The Supreme Court is going to be one of the highest profile decisions that the president will make.”
McConnell is asking his colleagues to give Trump’s nominee an up-or-down vote.
“The same groups on the left who always seem to say the sky is falling when a Republican president puts forward a Supreme Court nominee are saying it’s falling again,” the Kentucky Republican said in remarks on the Senate floor. “Only this time, they’re saying it before we even have a nominee.”
He’s right. Liberal activist groups haven’t been waiting for Trump to announce the nominee.
They’ve been building to this point since Trump took office January 20. First came the Women’s March on Washington and other cities that drew hundreds of thousands. This weekend, thousands more rallied at airports across the country to oppose Trump’s executive order denying entry to refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
A large-scale social media campaign in combination with protests can make a difference, said said Michele Jawando, former general counsel to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
“Around the country people are starting to understand that we need a real check on executive power and that’s what the courts are,” Jawando said.
Former Obama administration officials and groups involved in this month’s Women’s March on Washington are among those involved in discussing strategies to oppose the nominee, she said.
Sean Cockerham: 202-383-6016, @seancockerham
Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis
