Today in Trump tweets: January 30, 2017

President Donald Trump used Twitter to fire back at critics of his executive order that suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim nations. The order, signed Friday evening, led to protests at airports across the nation, several lawsuits, anger from some veterans over the treatment of Iraqi translators and dissent from State Department employees.
In his first three tweets Monday, sent between 5:16 a.m. and 5:27 a.m., Trump suggested that the airport issues were caused by Sunday’s “Delta computer outage,” and not outrage at the executive orders.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cried at a Sunday press conference while discussing the immigration orders. Trump on Monday mocked Schumer’s “fake tears” and said he was going to ask “who is his acting coach.”
Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
Trump defended the immediacy of the executive order in his next tweet. Many critics have said the hastiness of the action — and a lack of communication with other government agencies — led to confusion at the airports as to who was impacted by the orders.
If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
The president announced last week, via Twitter, that he would make public his pick for the Supreme Court on Thursday. Trump moved up that announcement to Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
In his final morning tweet, Trump labeled the media as “the opposition party,” continuing a line of attack his team has been using in recent weeks.
Where was all the outrage from Democrats and the opposition party (the media) when our jobs were fleeing our country?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
In the afternoon, Trump tweeted a picture of himself in the Oval Office surrounded by people. The caption read, “The American Dream is back. We’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades!”
The American dream is back. We’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades! pic.twitter.com/ZuJNaN6z8b— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
