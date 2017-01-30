Mayor Sulka: Wharf Street provided affordable housing. I'd do it again.

Cab driver Sam Snow picked up three passengers on their way to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. During their conversation, the passengers asked the driver, a Steelers fan, who he thinks is the greatest quarterback of all time. Watch Snow's reaction when he discovers who is sitting in the back seat of his car.
Henry McMaster was sworn in as the 117th Governor of South Carolina on Jan. 24, 2017, following former Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation to assume the post of U.N. Ambassador under President Trump. Gov. McMaster recorded this brief video message to greet the people of South Carolina, talking about his family, what South Carolina means to him and his hopes for the future.
In this Jan. 24, 2017 file video, York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton talks about his decision that it is a new era at the renovated York County Courthouse in downtown York. While saying that items in the courtroom before renovations have important historic value, a Confederate flag and other Civil War-era items will not go back up, he said in January 2017.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, astronaut to walk in space, chess Grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.