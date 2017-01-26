Politics & Government

January 26, 2017 7:13 AM

Trump criticizes decision to commute ‘ungrateful traitor’ Chelsea Manning’s sentence

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence analyst who had been convicted for turning over classified diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, “should never have been released from prison.”

Manning, who Trump called an “ungrateful traitor,” “is now calling President Obama a weak leader,” he said. “Terrible!”

Manning, whose 35-year-sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama shortly before he left office, has not yet been released from prison, contrary to Trump’s tweet. She is set to be freed on May 17 from her cell at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she has spent the past seven years.

White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Friday that there is temptation to compare the cases of Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning because their crimes are "relatively similar." Earnest pointed to the scale and aftermath of each of their crimes as t

The White House

On Wednesday, she wrote a column in the Guardian criticizing Obama’s inclination toward compromise, saying it had led to “very few permanent accomplishments.”

“This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us,” she wrote. “What we need as well is a relentless grassroots movement to hold that leadership accountable.”

"The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise. They won’t meet you in the middle," she added.

Obama on Manning decision: “lt made sense to commute and not pardon her sins”

President Barack Obama talked about his decision to shorten Chelsea Mannings sentence at his last press conference as commander in chief. “The sentence she served was very…disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received,” Obama said.

The White House

Obama said shortly after his decision to commute Manning’s sentence that “justice has been served” during her time in prison.

“She took responsibility for her crime,” he said in his final news conference, adding that “the sentence that she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received.”

Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

A look at the case against the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked hundreds of thousands of secret documents to WikiLeaks. Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman, was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest (video published by The Ne

The New York Times

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos