Hilton Head Islander grades the Women’s March from the midst of the masses

This weekend’s March on Washington was historical on many levels, for the Americans and citizens of the world who participated. This Hilton Head Islander was among them.
Fortunately, I was there with my long-time friend, Morna McDermott, who I’ve known since she was an islander twenty years ago. She now lives with her family in Baltimore.
Since the facts, figures, and mind-numbing analyses of the march are being covered on every news channel, I want to offer a more personal perspective, one formed while standing on wobbly scaffolding, laughing at inappropriate signs and graphic anatomical drawings, and meeting new friends after occasionally getting lost and marching with the wrong protest groups.
I’ve graded the day based on arbitrarily collected data using my own Randomly Assimilated Laughs Per Hour System (RALPHS) and divided it into three categories based on whatever grabbed my attention at the moment.
Utter Coolness: A+
Morna is a professor at Towson University, an activist for public education, and an experienced, professional protest marcher. She knows what to wear, (she loaned me a protest tee-shirt), and how to chant loudly. Her husband’s cousin, John, let us stay in his cool brownstone bachelor pad a block away from the march. John, being one of those smart D.C. residents who got the heck out of town, chose the weekend to go skiing in Colorado.
We went to one of those hipster bars, Busboys & Poets, on the night of the inauguration, where Angela Davis and Michael Moore poetry slammed-out in a warm-up to Saturday’s rally. Enjoying the mood, we stayed way too late, and ate baba ganoush – a dish I had always wanted to try, so I could say “baba ganoush” over and over until the bartender finally glared, “Okay, I got it. You want baba ganoush. It’ll be out in a minute.”
The day of the march, impressive numbers of men, minorities, and youth turned out. Besides the Women’s March, other groups represented public education, minority rights, immigrants, LGBT, the Muslim women, Planned Parenthood and environmental organizations.
Safety: A+
Having been in crowd situations before, there is always the exhilarating energy of a single human passion permeating one space, accompanied by an undercurrent of fear that unpredictable violence could interrupt the joy with a panic scene.
But on this day, my friends and I realized we felt no such trepidation, even being in the very middle of one of the largest protests in history. Security was moderate and we saw no one in riot gear. Mounted police who diverted the route, smiled at us as they diverted us, while marchers waved back, thanking them for their service and offering water or donuts for their troubles.
Of course, there were protesters who protested the protesters, reminding us that The End was at hand with signs quoting obscure biblical texts (well, obscure to me at least.) One happy fellow’s sign read, “The spirit of Whoredom is in your midst,” and announced on his bullhorn that we were all the Spawn of Jezebel. But even this guy smiled when the marchers responded with, “We love you, too!”
A couple of women took their tops off and smooched the smiling pastor on either side of his face while wearing their pink knitted hats. (You know what those hats are called, right?) Curiously, he worked up the stamina to stay at that same curb the whole day. We marveled at his conviction as we walked home to see him still there with all those Jezebels surrounding him.
Creativity: A+
Entertaining posters were everywhere. The most memorable, can be read online once the parental controls have been turned off. All hues of the rainbow were used in most designs. Pink, knitted hats adorned many heads; the whole crowd resembled a blushing carpet from above. Many women dressed as cats.
Drumbeats accompanied chants of “This is what democracy looks like!” and “We want a leader, not a creepy Tweeter!”
A quilt made of women’s underwear, followed by a whole section of marchers carrying pictures of celebrities who had refused to perform for the inauguration, including, eerily, one of Judy Garland.
After studying the signs and the interesting twist of phrases — some vulgar, some simple, some self-referential — we realized that some of them were varying takes on President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric or were based on publicly recorded statements he had made through the years. For example, a sign held by a Latino man said, “Not a Racist, Not a Criminal.”
A bemused Morna said, “Wow. This all came from Trump’s playbook. It’s like he scripted the whole event.”
Then we saw a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty.
She wore a pink wreath.
They wreath said, “It doesn’t sound so funny coming from a bunch of women, does it?”
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
