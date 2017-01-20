Trump’s inaugural address echoes anti-Semitic isolationists and a Batman villain

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift Pause

1:21 Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

0:35 Death investigated after Beaufort car fire

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

1:39 Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds

0:55 What's new about the new Bluffton Sam's Club?

1:38 Playwright's piece "Tribes" explores how language affect one's life and family when one member is born deaf

0:37 1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?