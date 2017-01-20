Michelle Obama and Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day greeting was hilariously awkward

As Donald Trump assumes the presidency from Barack Obama, the tensions from a long and contentious campaign season are manifesting themselves in plenty of ways in Washington D.C. on Friday.
But when it comes to the most passive-aggressive gestures, Michelle Obama has everyone beat.
As the Trumps and Obamas met at the White House prior to the inaugural ceremonies, Melania Trump went to greet her predecessor as first lady. Things did not go well.
First, Trump appeared to extend her arm for a handshake as Obama went for a hug. The only problem was that Melania had a gift in her hand and her husband in between them, so she was forced to lean in for an awkward embrace.
Then Trump presented Obama with her present, a box in Tiffany blue, which seemed to throw Obama for a moment as she looked around for someone to take the gift before the two couples posed for a photo.
It was at that moment that the camera caught Obama with a less than pleased expression that seemed to express frustration, confusion and sadness all at once.
Immediately, social media users seized on the image as a perfect encapsulation of the day’s oddity.
