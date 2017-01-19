Creators of Trump protest posters wanted to raise $60,000. They raised $1.3 million.

It’s not often people fundraise and have to figure out what to do with the extra money.
But artists Shepard Fairey, Jessica Sabogal and Ernesto Yerena – Fairey is the creator of the iconic “Hope” poster of President Barack Obama – have been confronted with that decision after a Kickstarter campaign looking to raise $60,000 raised about $1.37 million, more than 20 times the goal.
The campaign featured five pieces of artwork created to “capture the shared humanity of our diverse America” in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. While the art was already commissioned by the Amplifier Foundation, the creators wanted to make sure they could “flood” D.C. with the posters for Inauguration Day. The problem: D.C. has severe restrictions on where signs can be posted.
“But we’ve figured out a hack. It’s called the newspaper!” the Kickstarter reads. “On January 20th, if this campaign succeeds, we’re going to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post with these images, so that people across the capitol and across the country will be able to carry them into the streets, hang them in windows, or paste them on walls.”
The campaign is also planning to distribute the posters for free at metro stops and other “drop spots.”
“This art is meant to spark a conversation, and after January 20, our work will continue. What does WE THE PEOPLE—these three famous words in the preamble to the Constitution—mean in the 21st century?” the Kickstarter asks. “Over the next several months, Amplifier will partner with organizations, schools, and everyday families to create spaces across the county, in both red states and blue, where we can speak, listen, and share our answers.”
Several rewards for certain donation amounts, including signed silkscreens of the artwork, are no longer available.
