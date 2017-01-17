We asked: Will the Lowcountry be represented at the Women’s March on Washington? You answered: Absolutely.

During the holiday weekend, we asked our Facebook fans if they knew anyone planning to attend the Women’s March on Washington, coinciding with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington DC.
Recent reportes anticipate as many as 200,000 could attend the Saturday event. And similar marches are popping up throughout the United States.
As you would expect, the discussion became heated along party lines. We sifted through the conversation and cut out as much of the finger pointing as we could to find out 1) who’s going and 2) how our readers feel about the event.
What do you think about the marches? Comment below the article to let us know.
