Former Black Caucus chair skipping inauguration, cites concern about Trump and Russia

Two North Carolina Democratic members of Congress – Reps. Alma Adams of Charlotte and G.K. Butterfield of Wilson – said Tuesday they’re skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

By doing so, the two representatives join more than 40 of their Democratic congressional colleagues who have criticized Trump and announced they’ll boycott the event.

Butterfield is the most-recent former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and has served North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District since 2004.

“I cannot in good conscious participate in this celebratory event,” he said in a statement sent to McClatchy on Tuesday.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard Pause 0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral 1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home 1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers 1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra 1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines 0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair? 0:45 PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.' 1:37 The escape room experience is now available on Hilton Head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Congressional Black Caucus "outraged" by fatal police shootings, calls for more federal action Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. said the caucus was outraged by the "dozens of unlawful police shootings that are taking place" nationwide. They marched to the Department of Justice where they were to deliver a letter to CSPAN

His decision comes after Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, said over the weekend he didn’t think of Trump as a “legitimate” president because of U.S. intelligence community findings about Russia meddling in the election to sway public opinion. Other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, known as the CBC, have also said they’ll skip this year’s presidential inauguration.