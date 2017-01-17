AARP to offer free tax preparation help

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will prepare tax returns for low and moderate-income taxpayers with special attention to individuals age 60 and older, according to a foundation news release.
The program offers electronic filing at the following times and locations starting the first week of February:
▪ Hilton Head Island Library, 11 Beach City Road: Walk in only. Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through April 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. (Last person will be taken at 3 p.m.)
▪ Bluffton Library, 120 Palmetto Way: Walk in only. Wednesdays, Feb. 1 through April 12, noon to 7 p.m.. (Last person will be taken at 5 p.m.).
▪ Sun City Hilton Head: Walk in only. Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 2 through April 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. (Last person will be taken at 12:30 PM.)
Bring photo IDs and Social Security cards for all family members, last year’s tax return, W-2 Forms, 1099 Forms, 1098 Forms, and any information concerning real estate and personal property tax, deductions, medical expenses, health insurance coverage information for your whole family including form 1095-A if appropriate, charitable contributions, and estimated tax payments.
If a joint return, both parties must be present to prepare and sign the return.
If you want direct deposit of a refund, bring a check (not a deposit slip) for correct routing and account information.
For more information, contact maito:aarptaxaide299@gmail.com..
