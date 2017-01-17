Moscow professor to talk US-Russia relations at World Affairs Council of Hilton Head meeting

Mikhail Troitskiy, an associate professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, will give a lecture called “Can Putin and Trump Cool Tensions between Russia and the US?” at an upcoming World Affairs Council of Hilton Head meeting.
The meeting will be held at noon March 3 at the First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, according to a council news release.
The cost of lunch is $20 and reservations are required.
For more information on registration, visit http://wachh.org/.
