SC Congressman Mark Sanford calls out Donald Trump over transparency. Then readers remind him of 2009.

South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford drew headlines this week when he responded to President-elect Donald Trump saying no one cares about seeing his tax returns except the media.
“I think it’s a grave mistake for President-elect Trump to assume that no one - except reporters - cares about whether or not he releases his tax returns,” the South Carolina Republican said in a statement on Wednesday. “I care...If President-elect Trump wants us to take him at his word, then certainly he should hold true to his former promises to make his tax returns public.”
Since President Gerald Ford, 19 of 20 major-party presidential candidates have released at least a year of tax returns.
Reaction to Sanford’s comments drew criticism from several Lowcountry readers, many of whom were quick to remind Sanford of his own transgressions and scandals from his days as governor. But there were some who agreed with Sanford’s opinion.
Here’s a sample of comments as shared on The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette Facebook pages.
What do you think of Sanford’s comments? Should Trump release his tax returns? Comment below the article.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments