Justice Department investigators will probe FBI actions during presidential campaign

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new? Pause

1:24 Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

1:51 Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation

1:48 How to child-proof your new TV

0:46 How to quickly dehead shrimp

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

1:03 The Great Santini's flight jacket, Conroy's desk at new Pat Conroy Literary Center

0:33 Your chance to ... pet a dinosaur?