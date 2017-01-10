Social media revives ‘no puppet, no puppet’ Trump debate line after Russia allegations

In the third and final presidential debate of the 2016 election, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton accused Republican nominee Donald Trump of being a “puppet” for Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.
It produced one of the most talked-about moments of the election season.
“Putin, from everything I see, has no respect for this person,” Trump said.
“That’s because he’d rather have a puppet as president of the United States,” Clinton responded.
“No puppet. No puppet. You’re the puppet,” Trump said.
“He’d rather believe Vladimir Putin than the military and civilian intelligence professionals who are sworn to protect us. I find that just absolutely frightening,” Clinton said.
“She doesn’t like Putin because Putin has outsmarted her at every step of the way,” Trump said.
Since Trump’s victory on Nov. 8, U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that the Russian government interfered in the election in order to help Trump.
On Tuesday, a document surfaced that claims Russia has personal and financial details on Trump they could use as blackmail and that there was communication between Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives during the campaign.
The latest reports triggered a new round of puppet talk on social media.
Comments