Bluffton Town Council to talk food trucks, new hospital

The Bluffton Town Council will hold its first vote Tuesday evening on a long-awaited ordinance that would allow food trucks to operate within town limits.
Town staff and elected officials have been studying the issue for several months and have held a series of public workshops during which food truck operators squared off against brick-and-mortar restauranteurs and business owners.
Food truck operators say they just want a chance to ply their wares in town. Restaurant owners are concerned the trucks could bring unfair competition and clog already crowded Old Town streets.
Food trucks are permitted in unincorporated Beaufort County and the city of Beaufort. Hilton Head Island officials have considered changing town regulations to allow them to operate.
Town Council members will also hold a final vote on a measure that would pave the way for construction of a new hospital with the potential to add more than 100 new jobs.
Alabama-based inpatient physical rehabilitation provider HealthSouth has requested a zoning change that allows the construction of a 46,000-square-foot, 38-bed facility on 6.8 acres of vacant land in the Seagrass Station neighborhood off S.C. 170.
The council meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St., Bluffton.
