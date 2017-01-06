A $231k grant targets a cleaner May River

The S.C Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Environmental Protection Agency have awarded the town of Bluffton with a $231,350 grant to use for May River water quality improvement projects.
“The grant will be used to support the May River Preserve Project, which is located in the Stoney Creek sub-basin,” according to a town news release. “This project will provide stormwater treatment within a pond adjacent to the May River Preserve development.”
Plans call for the construction of a “control structure which slows stormwater by holding it back and allowing it to temporarily accumulate behind an existing berm,” the release said.
Since 2009, Bluffton has received more than $1 million in EPA grants for May River projects.
