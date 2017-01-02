New technology at Beaufort County’s Bluffton office aims to improve customer service

Beaufort County has completed a series of technology updates at the Myrtle Park government offices at 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton.
Visitors to the Beaufort County offices for the assessor, auditor, treasurer, building codes, and business licenses will now be able to use a interactive kiosk and LED television screens, which are part of a recently installed lobby management system, according to a county news release.
The system’s “software provides a quick and simple check-in process along with multimedia options to keep customers relaxed during their wait and well-informed of their place in line,” according to the release.
The lobby management system also includes a ticket printer, a 19-inch touch screen and a bar code scanner, the release said.
