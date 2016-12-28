Politics & Government

December 28, 2016 4:36 PM

League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area to hold race relations forum

Staff reports

The League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area is hosting a public forum on race relations at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Campbell Chapel A.M.E Church, 25 Boundary St., Bluffton.

The event, called “Creating The Beloved Community: A Conversation on Race Relations,” will feature a panel five of speakers: Pastor Jon Black, league member Dot Law, Hilton Head Island Town Councilman David Ames, Hilton Head Island Planning Commission Chairman Alex Brown, former Hilton Head Island Packet editor Fran Bollin, and former educator Luana Graves Sellars.

After the panel discussion, the audience will have the opportunity “to ask questions, present their concerns and ideas for improving communication and understanding among diverse groups,” according to a League of Women Voters news release.

For more information, visit the league’s website at http://www.lwvhhi.org.

