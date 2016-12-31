Who hasn’t been playing nice on Hilton Head

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:
Tensions between Hilton Head Island Town Manager Steve Riley and Mayor David Bennett have been in the public eye since about the time the two started working together two years ago.
Their dispute could come to a head in 2017 as Riley’s contract will be up for renewal in December. Several council members would like to see the contract for Riley, who makes $175,000 annually, extended for two years.
Council member Bill Harkins, for example, has previously said Riley’s contract should be renewed as soon as possible while Riley leads the town through the Hurricane Matthew recovery. Riley has said that effort could take two years or more.
