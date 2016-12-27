Bluffton lagoon project uses stormwater to irrigate, reduce May River pollution

The town of Bluffton has completed project to improve stormwater lagoons in the Pine Ridge neighborhood in order to reduce the amount of runoff entering the May River.
The project included the construction of a system that allows stormwater collected in the lagoons to be used to irrigate green spaces within the neighborhood, according to a town news release.
“By using stormwater to irrigate, the stormwater volume from nearby developments will be reduced, thus decreasing potential pollutants from reaching the May River,” the release said.
The project cost about $400,000. A grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency covered $290,000 of that total.
