If this ordinance passes, the spring break party on Tybee Island could be different

The party could be over — or at least more sober — for spring breakers on Tybee Island if some city officials get their way.
Tybee Island leaders are again considering a proposal that would ban alcohol consumption in public, on the beach and in parking lots during the months of March, April and May, according to WSAV. The prohibition would end before Memorial Day weekend.
City officials say spring breakers visiting Tybee Island have “gotten out of hand,” WSAV reports.
The city attempted to pass a similar amendment in April, but it failed to pass because of rushed timing, the report said.
The proposal follows several other popular spring break destinations that have banned alcohol from their beaches.
Panama City, Fla., banned open-container alcohol consumption last year after a series of out-of-control situations. Panama City and Gulf Shores achieved a reduction in arrests and violence since the ban began, according to AL.com.
On Hilton Head Island, the consumption of alcoholic liquor, beer, and wine is prohibited on beaches and could result in a $500 fine.
The Tybee City Council is expected to vote on the proposal in January, WSAV reported.
