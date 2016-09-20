Hilton Head chipping company loses appeal

Hilton Head residents upset about the sound of chipping by ArborNature received a win today when a town board decided against the company’s appeal.
ArborNature has been operating a landscaping business at Leg O’Mutton Road for about a decade. Hilton Head Town officials determined in May that the use of the property had changed from landscaping to chipping.
The business was allowed to continue chipping as it awaited an appeal with the Town’s Board of Zoning Appeals held today.
Brian Hulbert, town attorney, said ArborNature has the option to file another motion asking the appeals board to reconsider. It also has 30 days to file an appeal with the Circuit Court, he said.
The Indigo Run Community Owners Association and Rick Fisher, a commercial landlord, also have an ongoing lawsuit against ArborNature claiming the business is a nuisance.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments