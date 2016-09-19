Politics & Government

September 19, 2016 9:32 AM

League of Women Voters to take up environmental issues at Wednesday meeting

Speakers from the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and the Nature Conservancy in Charleston will address the League of Women Voters of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area at a public meeting Wednesday.

Environmental issues will be the major topic of discussion at an upcoming League of Women Voters of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at 21 Oak Park Dr., Hilton Head Island.

Michelle Sinkler of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and David Bishop of the the Nature Conservancy in Charleston will address the group, according to a league news release.

“They will discuss regional environmental concerns and how they work to influence state and local governments and private groups to resolve those concerns,” the release said.

