League of Women Voters to take up environmental issues at Wednesday meeting

Environmental issues will be the major topic of discussion at an upcoming League of Women Voters of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at 21 Oak Park Dr., Hilton Head Island.
Michelle Sinkler of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and David Bishop of the the Nature Conservancy in Charleston will address the group, according to a league news release.
“They will discuss regional environmental concerns and how they work to influence state and local governments and private groups to resolve those concerns,” the release said.
