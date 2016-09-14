Sanford to speak at local GOP headquarters grand opening

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford will speak at the grand opening of the new Bluffton-Jasper Republican Campaign Headquarters office.
The event is at 11 a.m. Saturday at 61 Riverwalk Blvd., Suite I, Ridgeland, according to a news release from campaign organizers.
Light refreshments will be provided, and other local elected officials and candidates are expected to participate, the release said.
The campaign office will provide materials and information on November’s election.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
