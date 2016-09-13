Sanford staff to operate Beaufort County satellite offices Sept. 22

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford staffers will be at three Beaufort County satellite offices Sept. 22 to help residents with issues dealing with federal agencies.
The offices are meant to help make Sanford “as accessible as possible to constituents who require assistance with federal agencies, including Medicare, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, the Internal Revenue Service, or help processing a passport,” according to a news release from the congressman’s office.
Sanford will not attend, the release said.
Staff will be available at the following locations and times on Sept. 22:
▪ 9 a.m., Hilton Head Island Library Branch, 11 Beach City Rd., Hilton Head Island
▪ 10:30 a.m., Bluffton Library Branch, 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton
▪ 2 p.m., St. Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Rd., St. Helena Island
Comments