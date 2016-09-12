Politics & Government

September 12, 2016 9:06 AM

Hilton Head renourishment project’s timeline extended after Hermine delays

By Teresa Moss

Tropical Storm Hermine’s effect on the Town of Hilton Head Island’s beach renourishment project will be felt through October.

On Monday, town officials announced the $20.7 million project’s schedule had been pushed back about two weeks following delays related to the storm.

Work at Oceanfront Beach is expected to move about 300 feet toward Palmetto Dunes through late September. It will then start at Palmetto Dunes and move through Singleton beach into late October.

