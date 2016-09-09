Childhood home of Donald Trump to be sold at auction

The childhood home in New York City of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to be auctioned and the opening bid is $849,000.
Newsday reports the Queens home, which is listed on Trump’s birth certificate, will be auctioned on Oct. 19 at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.
The 3,600-square-foot Tudor has five bedrooms, a fully furnished basement and a two-car garage. It had been listed in July for $1.65 million.
The owners say they put it up for auction because they want to see what it’s worth.
Open house events are planned for Sept. 25, Oct. 6 and Oct. 16.
Auction participants must bring a bank or certified check for $90,000 to the auction.
Auction officials say a reserve price hasn’t been disclosed but has been set.
