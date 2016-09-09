Minnesota firm recommended to lead Hilton Head ‘vision’ process

A $117,500 contract with Minnesota firm Future iQ Partners will go before the Hilton Head Town Council later this month following a recommendation to hire the consultant for a “vision” process by a town committee Thursday.
The town has allocated up to $400,000 for the process, which officials say will create clearer goals for the island’s future.
Public Planning Commission members interviewed three candidates during an accelerated interviewing process this week. Planning NEXT of Ohio, and Steven Ames of Oregon were the other firms who interviewed for the job.
The Town Council will review the request during its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Town Hall.
