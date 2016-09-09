Politics & Government

September 9, 2016 7:23 AM

Minnesota firm recommended to lead Hilton Head ‘vision’ process

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

A $117,500 contract with Minnesota firm Future iQ Partners will go before the Hilton Head Town Council later this month following a recommendation to hire the consultant for a “vision” process by a town committee Thursday.

The town has allocated up to $400,000 for the process, which officials say will create clearer goals for the island’s future.

Public Planning Commission members interviewed three candidates during an accelerated interviewing process this week. Planning NEXT of Ohio, and Steven Ames of Oregon were the other firms who interviewed for the job.

The Town Council will review the request during its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Town Hall.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Should food trucks be allowed to sell in Bluffton? Town holds workshop to discuss

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos