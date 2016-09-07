Do it yourself: Hilton Head will not pick up storm debris

Hilton Head Island residents are on their own for debris removal following Tropical Storm Hermine, according to a Town of Hilton Head Island news release.
The release says the town will not conduct debris removal because the storm had “limited impacts” on the area.
Residents are encouraged to bring debris to the Beaufort County Convenience Center at 26 Summit Drive, Hilton Head.
Additional days for burning debris have also been added for September.
The three added days are:
▪ Wednesday, Sept. 7
▪ Saturday, Sept. 10
▪ Sunday, Sept. 11
The regularly scheduled burn days for September are:
▪ Saturday, Sept. 17
▪ Sunday, Sept. 18
Before burning, residents much obtain a burn permit and register with the Town of Hilton Head.
For more information visit www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov
