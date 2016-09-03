World

September 3, 2016 8:26 PM

The Latest: Hong Kong votes in 1st post-2014 protest poll

The Latest on elections in Hong Kong (all times local):

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

The Latest on elections in Hong Kong (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Voting is underway in Hong Kong's legislative election, the first since 2014 pro-democracy street protests rocked the Asian financial hub.

At stake is the power to keep the city's pro-Beijing leader and his government in check.

The pro-democracy camp currently controls 27 of 70 seats, and must keep at least a third of the seats to retain veto power.

The election is set to test the unity of the pro-democracy camp as a new generation of radical activists who emerged after the protests compete with moderate mainstream parties to challenge formidable pro-Beijing rivals.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Surveillance footage from the night US swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

View more video

Nation & World Videos