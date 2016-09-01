Hong Kong prepares for first big vote since 2014 protests

In this Aug. 29, 2016 photo, an election banner for Hong Kong election candidate Ricky Wong, a tycoon seen as a moderate, flutters over a busy road in Hong Kong. Hong Kongers head to the polls Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 to choose candidates for the semiautonomous city’s legislature, in the first major election since 2014’s pro-democracy street protests. That movement drew world attention to the former British colony’s struggle over stunted democratic development under Chinese rule and paved the way for a burgeoning independence movement that’s complicating the upcoming vote.
In this Aug. 26, 2016 photo, a supporter hangs up election banners for pro-democracy candidate Cyd Ho in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Horace Chin, a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming legislative elections who's known as the "godfather of localism," is flanked by his campaign banners in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 27, 2016 photo, supporters of radical localist group Civic Passion hold banners in front of a photo of candidate Wong Yeung-tat at a pre-election rally in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, campaign posters for Hong Kong "localist" election candidate Lau Siu-lai are plastered on the side of a building in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, people walk past election banners on a Hong Kong street for pro-Beijing candidate Horace Cheung.
In this Aug. 26, 2016 photo, an election banner for Ted Hui Chi-fung of Hong Kong's Democratic Party is seen at an intersection in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 26, 2016 photo, shadows fall over campaign signs for rookie Hong Kong election candidate Nathan Law of the Demosisto party in Hong Kong which proposes a referendum on "self determination" for the Chinese city's future.
In this Aug. 27, 2016 photo, a woman walks past Hong Kong election banners for pro-democracy candidates Tanya Chan, left, and Cheng Tat-hung of the Civic Party in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 27, 2016 photo, Hong Kong election candidate Tanya Chan of the pro-democracy Civic Party addresses passers-by on a street in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 27, 2016 photo, a man wears a T-shirt with a question mark walking past some election banners of radical localist group candidate Wong Yuk-man, in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 27, 2016 photo, Hong Kong election candidate Wong Yeung-tat of the radical localist group Civic Passion smokes a cigarette at a pre-election rally in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 28, 2016 photo, a supporter holds on to election banners for radical localist group Youngspiration's candidate Baggio Leung, center, during a pre-election rally in Hong Kong. The banner at left is Hong Kong localist leader Edward Leung Tin-kei, one of the candidates rejected to participate in the Legislative Council elections.
In this Aug. 29, 2016 photo, Junius Ho, a pro-Beijing candidate in Hong Kong's legislative election adjusts his hair during a campaigns for voters in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 30, 2016 photo, supporters march with election banners for radical lawmakers "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung and Raymond Chan in a Hong Kong suburb.
In this Aug. 30, 2016 photo, election posters for Democratic Party lawmakers are seen on a Hong Kong subway car door.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, an election campaign poster for pro-democracy candidate Andrew Cheng is seen under a portrait of Chinese leader Mao Zedong at a butcher's stall in a Hong Kong market.
In this Aug. 30, 2016 photo, election posters promoting candidates from the radical People Power party are seen at a walkway in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 28, 2016 photo, election banners line a pathway outside Hong Kong's legislature.
In this Aug. 28, 2016 photo, supporters of radical Hong Kong "localist" groups attend a pre-election rally for candidates in Hong Kong.
In this Aug. 28, 2016 photo, a man checks on election banners for radical "localist" groups as the Hong Kong skyline is seen in the background.
In this Aug. 28, 2016, photo, a supporter walks past a backdrop for a pre-election rally in Hong Kong. Characters reads "Hong Kong" leaving out the word "independence," a reference to the government's attempt to disqualify candidates promoting independence for the Chinese city.
