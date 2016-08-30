The Latest: 37 caskets to be honored at Italy quake funeral

A firefighter cuddles his dog as rescuers continue searching through the rubble in Amatrice, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 after last Wednesday's earthquake.
A firefighter stands amid rubble as he watches the bell tower of Amatrice, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Italian authorities are pondering how to provide warmer, less temporary housing for quake homeless living in tents in the Apennine Mountains region. Nearly 2,700 people whose homes collapsed or left unsafe by the Aug. 24 temblor now stay in 58 tent camps or other shelters arranged by the Civil Protection agency.
Firefighters carry personal belongings retrieved from houses, in Amatrice, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 after last Wednesday's earthquake. With thousands left homeless after Wednesday's earthquake, authorities are debating how to provide warmer, sturdier housing for them besides the rows of emergency blue tents set up in the Apennine Mountains, where even summer nights can get chilly.
Firefighters stand outside a house where they are retrieving personal belongings for its owner, in Pretare, near Arquata del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. With thousands left homeless after Wednesday's earthquake, authorities are debating how to provide warmer, sturdier housing for them besides the rows of emergency blue tents set up in the Apennine Mountains, where even summer nights can get chilly.
Firefighters leave a house after retrieving personal belongings for its owner, in Pretare, near Arquata del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. With thousands left homeless after Wednesday's earthquake, authorities are debating how to provide warmer, sturdier housing for them besides the rows of emergency blue tents set up in the Apennine Mountains, where even summer nights can get chilly.
A view of the tent camp that was set in Arquata Del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. With thousands left homeless after Italy’s earthquake, authorities are debating how to provide warmer, sturdier housing for them besides the rows of emergency blue tents set up in the Apennine Mountains, where even summer nights can get chilly.
Boys walk in the tent camp that was set in Arquata Del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. With thousands left homeless after Italy’s earthquake, authorities are debating how to provide warmer, sturdier housing for them besides the rows of emergency blue tents set up in the Apennine Mountains, where even summer nights can get chilly.
A satellite image showing the town of Amatrice before Wednesday's earthquake, top, and computer generated images taken before and after the quake, bottom, are made available Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 by the Italian Space Agency. The blue computer generated image at bottom right shows a normal situation in Amatrice before the quake, the change of color in the image at left shows that there has been some damage, and the red computer generated image at center shows the area with the most damage.
People rest in a playground next to the tent camp that was set in Pescara Del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. With thousands left homeless after Italy’s earthquake, authorities are debating how to provide warmer, sturdier housing for them besides the rows of emergency blue tents set up in the Apennine Mountains, where even summer nights can get chilly.
The door of a collapsed house in Peschiera Del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Italian authorities are pondering how to provide warmer, less temporary housing for quake homeless living in tents in the Apennine Mountains region. Nearly 2,700 people whose homes collapsed or left unsafe by the Aug. 24 temblor now stay in 58 tent camps or other shelters arranged by the Civil Protection agency.
Firefighters work to clear a street from debris in Peschiera Del Tronto, central Italy, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Italian authorities are pondering how to provide warmer, less temporary housing for quake homeless living in tents in the Apennine Mountains region. Nearly 2,700 people whose homes collapsed or left unsafe by the Aug. 24 temblor now stay in 58 tent camps or other shelters arranged by the Civil Protection agency.
Father Savino D'Amelio, parish of the church of St. Augustine in Amatrice, central Italy, is accompanied by firefighters after retrieving objects from the church, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government's plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.
Father Savino D'Amelio, parish of the church of St. Augustine in Amatrice, central Italy, holds an icon of the Virgin Mary after retrieving it from the church, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government's plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.
Firefighters recover residents' personal belongings, in Amatrice, central Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government's plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.
Father Savino D'Amelio, parish of the church of St. Augustine in Amatrice, central Italy, holds an icon of the Virgin Mary he recovered from the church, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government's plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.
Rescue teams continue their operations as a standing medieval bell tower is seen in the background, in Amatrice, central Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government's plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.
