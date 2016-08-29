Uzbek president's daughter says he suffered brain hemorrhage

The Uzbek president's daughter says her father is in the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.
President Islam Karimov's daughter Lola Karimova posted a message Monday on Instagram, saying her father suffered a brain hemorrhage Saturday and is now in stable condition in intensive care. She said it was too early to make any predictions about his recovery.
Karimov, 78, has ruled the former Soviet republic in Central Asia since 1989.
Uzbekistan's government issued an unusual statement Sunday announcing Karimov's hospitalization but gave no details about the nature of his illness.
Under Karimov, Uzbekistan became tightly controlled by his security services. Independent reports from the country are rare.
