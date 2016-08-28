Poland backs Franco-German 'European Security Council' plan

Poland's foreign minister has lent his support to a Franco-German proposal for a European Security Council.
The idea was floated by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault in June to address internal and external security and defense issues facing the European Union.
Polish Foreign Minister Witold Wszczykowski backed the idea in a joint statement issued Sunday at a meeting with Steinmeier and Ayrault in the German town of Weimar.
The ministers met on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the so-called Weimar Triangle grouping comprising the three countries.
They also called for a "more flexible European Union" that reflects the different ambitions for greater integration within the 28-nation bloc.
Britain, which voted recently to leave the EU, had long opposed further integration.
Comments