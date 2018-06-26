Detainees released days after AP report on UAE-run prisons

FILE - This undated file photo obtained by The Associated Press shows a drawing of a prisoner being abused at a prison in Yemen run by the United Arab Emirates. Arabic from right to left reads: "Anti-terrorism," "Innocent citizen," and "Real terrorism behind their back, they don't look at." With hugs and kisses, family and friends of a Yemeni actor celebrated Monday, June 25, 2018, after he and at least three other detainees were freed from UAE-controlled prisons in southern Yemen where they had been held without charges for nearly a year. (AP Photo, File)