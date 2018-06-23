New Zealand leader names daughter Neve, leaves hospital

In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern, left, and midwife Libby, no surname given, pose with Ardern's newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand Friday, June 22, 2018. Ardern on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)