Yemeni prisoners say Emirati officers sexually torture them

This undated photo obtained by The Associated Press shows a drawing of a detainee being abused at a prison in Yemen run by the United Arab Emirates. The Arabic reads: “This is how prisoners were forced to be naked.” Emirati officers are sexually torturing and abusing hundreds of Yemeni men held without trial in secret prisons run by the key U.S. ally. Detainees smuggled letters and drawings to the AP, detailing their latest horrors of mass sexual abuses and humiliations at the hands of Emirati officers. (AP Photo)