11 dead as boats collide in Russian city hosting World Cup

In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry photo, made available on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, emergency situations employees attend the scene of an overturned boat after a collision on the Volga River in Volgograd, southern Russia. Emergency officials say 11 people have been killed when two boats, a barge being pulled by a towboat and a paddleboat carrying 16 people on a sightseeing tour, collided near a Russian city that is hosting the World Cup. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)