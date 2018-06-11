Syrian orphans who fled Aleppo find new home

Samar, 11, a Syrian orphan from Aleppo, crawls in an orphanage in Jarablus, northern Syria, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Nearly 50 children orphaned by the Syrian war escaped the hell that was their hometown of Aleppo as government forces moved in under a hail of fire. In the year and half since, the children and their instructors o, have been uprooted twice more. It has finally landed a small house in the sleepy northern town of Jarablus, which was once a hub for Islamic State militants along the border with Turkey but has been governed by a Turkey-backed administration since 2016. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo