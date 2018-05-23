Philippines struggles with evacuees, bombed city after siege

Protesters strike a painting depicting President Rodrigo Duterte as they mark the anniversary of the siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants of Marawi city in southern Philippines exactly a year ago Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The May 23 siege that troops crushed in October, killed more than 1,100 mostly militants, left the mosque-studded city's heartland in rubbles, gave President Rodrigo Duterte's his most serious crisis and reinforced Asian fears that the Islamic State group has gained a foothold in the region. Bullit Marquez AP Photo