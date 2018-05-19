North Korea demands South Korea send back restaurant workers

North Korean defectors hold papers showing photos of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during a rally against the possible repatriation of North Korean restaurant workers to North Korea, in front of the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 19, 2018. South Korea said on May 11, it will look closer into the circumstances surrounding the arrival of a dozen North Korean restaurant workers in 2016, after a television report suggested some of the women might have been brought to the South against their will. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo