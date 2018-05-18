Militant-turned-populist cleric Sadr wins Iraqi election

FILE - in this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq’s electoral commission says a political coalition led by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has won the most seats in Iraq's national parliamentary elections, according to the release of complete results. The announcement early Saturday morning came nearly a week after Iraqis cast their vote on May 12. Partial results were announced earlier in the week, but allegations of irregularities and fraud delayed the complete count. Karim Kadim, File AP Photo