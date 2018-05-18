9 dead as India, Pakistan trade fire along Kashmir border

Indian women wail near the bodies of relatives, victims of cross-border firing, as they block a road during a protest against the state government in Ranbir Singh Pura, Jammu and Kashmir state, India, Friday, May 18, 2018. Eight civilians, including a husband and wife and four members of a family, were killed after Indian and Pakistani soldiers targeted border posts and villages along the highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir, officials said Friday. An Indian soldier was also killed in the fighting. Channi Anand AP Photo