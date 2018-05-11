The Latest: Ousted Philippine judge appeals to supporters

Protesters display portraits of embattled Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno as they mass in front of the court to rally for Sereno Friday, May 11, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters massed in front of the court to rally for Sereno ahead of an expected vote by fellow justices on a government-backed petition to oust her in a move she calls unconstitutional. Bullit Marquez AP Photo