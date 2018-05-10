AP PHOTOS: Bosnian Roma celebrate St. George's Day

In this photo taken on Sunday, May 6, 2018, 7 year-old Bosnian Roma girl Daniela Bobaric wears willow branches in her hair, a St. George's Day tradition, in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia. St. George's Day, or Djurdjevdan, the main holiday for Bosnia’s Roma community, continues to be jointly celebrated by its members on May 6, irrespective of the religious group they belong to. Amel Emric AP Photo